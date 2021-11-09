ThunderRidge looks dominant in big win over Eaglecrest

The Grizzlies blanked the Raptors 29-0 on Friday night.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The ThunderRidge Grizzlies look as strong as ever.

A perfect 3-0 start was most recently highlighted by a 29-0 defeat over the Eaglecrest Raptors on Friday night.

This team is for real.

Quarterback Seth Frasier looked as composed as ever and in control of the offense and he and fellow senior captain Chase Tompkins have a wonderful connection. The duo scored in the same corner of the same endzone in their first two drives of the ballgame.

The defense is also stout, as holding Eaglecrest to zero points is an incredible feat. The defensive line was hungry, giving Eaglecrest's QB very little time to do anything and the linebacker core held the ground game to a minimum.

The student section was also strong for ThunderRidge, dressed in a USA theme with a big 'Row the Boat' sign up front, showcasing their spirit.

ThunderRidge has outscored their opponents 110-14 this season in three games.

They are most definitely a team to watch the rest of 2021.

