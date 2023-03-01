Top 9 high school football plays of 2022

Check out the nine best football plays the 9Preps team caught over the 2022 season!

DENVER — The 2022 high school football season brought us some incredible moments to remember, and now it's time for the best of the best!

We've gathered the top football plays the 9Preps team captured over the fall. Now we need your help to decide the winner! Cast your vote below for which moment you think takes the No. 1 spot for the year.

Candidates for Play of the Season include:

Frederick's Cruz Zamudio trucks defenders on long TD run

Fairview's Jordan Rechel spins through three defenders on way to end zone

Severance's Jaden Hoffman breaks six tackles on touchdown run

Regis Jesuit's Josiah Harris returns pick-six to the house

Dakota Ridge's Noah Triplett scores five touchdowns in one quarter

Limon's Jordan Rockwell connects with Dontarius Arnold in 1A championship game

Broomfield's Canon Juarez sets record with 109-yard interception return for TD

Golden's Jazel Riley IV rallies Demons past Denver South for last-second win

Mountain Vista's Austyn Modrzewski throws Hail Mary TD to Michael Milausnic

