5A No. 2 Valor Christian rolls No. 3 Legend 45-0 on way to state title berth

The Eagles used a fast start, including scores on special teams and defense to blow the game open early.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Valor Christian football team is headed back to a familiar spot: The 5A state championship game. 

The No. 2 Eagles beat the No. 3 Legend Titans on Saturday afternoon at home by a score of 45-0. Valor was actually up 45-0 at halftime before a running clock in the second half rolled the final 24 minutes away at a rapid pace. 

Star running back Gavin Sawchuk opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run and the rout was on. The Eagles got a punt block touchdown and a defensive scoop-and-score to help put points on the board in all kinds of different ways. 

Up next is a state championship showdown against No. 1 Cherry Creek, a matchup very familiar to Colorado high school football fans. 

"It's amazing to be able to continue that legacy and tradition. I know they have a really good team so it's going to be a battle. We're going to come ready and I know they'll be ready, so it'll be fun," said Sawchuk after the win. 

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Sunday morning.

