Valor Christian takes out Regis Jesuit in 5A football playoffs

The Eagles defeated the Raiders 45-28 on Friday night to advance to the state semifinals.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Valor Christian had been waiting for a rematch for 12 weeks.

The Eagles, who are the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A football playoff bracket, lost only once this season to an in-state opponent. Andon Friday night, they got a chance to flip the script against No. 7 Regis Jesuit.

The Raiders claimed their Week 1 matchup in thrilling fashion, upsetting the Eagles on their home field in overtime.

This time around, it was Valor Christian getting revenge in form of a 45-28 victory to advance to the 5A semifinals.

"We've been wanting them since the day that it happened, and we knew we were going to get them back in the playoffs," Valor junior Jake Krekeler said.

Valor Christian advances to face the winner of No. 3 Ralston Valley and No. 6 Columbine in the semifinals next week.

Regis Jesuit's season ends with a 7-5 overall record.

