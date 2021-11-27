Valor Christian dominates Grandview, cruises to 5A title game

The Eagles showed once again why they're the No. 1 ranked team in Colorado, running all over the Wolves in the 5A semifinals en route to a 37-6 win.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Valor Christian football is No. 1 in Colorado for a reason.

So far, no one has been able to stop the Eagles.

Valor improved to 13-0 with a dominant 37-6 win over No. 4 Grandview in the 5A semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles were up 28-6 at halftime behind three rushing TDs from the No. 1 player in the state Gavin Sawchuk and never looked back. Jordan Norwood provided the other two rushing scores on the day for Valor.

Next up? Who else but No. 2 Cherry Creek for a state title. This will be the third time in the last four years the two programs have met for the trophy in a rivalry that's been the top one in the state for nearly a decade.

The Bruins beat Sawchuk in the Eagles in 2020, so revenge might be a little bit of a factor.

"It's really special. I love playing against them. I'm really excited for that," Sawchuk told 9NEWS after the win. "We've got some unfinished business, so we're going to have to go out there and give it our best."

No. 1 Valor Christian and No. 2 Cherry Creek will battle at Empower Field at Mile High at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

