No. 1 Valor Christian passes test from No. 3 Columbine behind Sawchuk's four TDs

The Eagles and Rebels went back and forth on Friday night, but it was Valor Christian remaining undefeated with a 35-21 win.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — No. 1 Valor Christian football passed a big test from No. 3 Columbine on Friday night, earning a 35-21 win to stay undefeated on the season.

Eagles running back Gavin Sawchuk, the No. 1 recruit in Colorado, scored four TDs in the victory. Sawchuk, who's committed to attend the University of Oklahoma next year, rushed a for a 54-yard score to extend Valor's lead to 21-7 at halftime.

The Rebels cut the lead to 21-14 in the third quarter before the Eagles extended it to 28-14 behind a Sawchuk receiving touchdown. After Columbine got within one score again, Sawchuk scored his fourth and final TD to secure the win.

"It's great we got to play a good team this early (in the season). We know what it's like to be in an intense situation where we got to be fighting the whole game. It's great to be able to play Columbine, they're a great team (and) they gave us a great game," Sawchuk told 9NEWS.

Valor (5-0) will look to remain unbeaten next Friday night against Mountain Vista, while Columbine (4-1) will try to get back into the win column against Arvada West the same evening.

