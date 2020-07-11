No. 2 Valor Christian powers past No. 8 Ralston Valley

ARVADA, Colo. — Valor Christian and Ralston Valley were facing not playing this week after both of their opponents withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.
So on Wednesday, they put together a last-minute plan to play each other -- it just so happened to be a top-10 game between Class 5A powerhouses.
Valor Christian, ranked No. 2 in the most recent CHSAA poll, traveled to the North Area Athletic Complex (NAAC) to square off with No. 8 Ralston Valley. The result was a dominant win for the Eagles, who walked away with a 45-7 victory.
Both defenses were solid in the first half, but Valor broke through in the second quarter to lead 24-0 by halftime.
Running back Gavin Sawchuk racked up 230 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, including braking free on a 69-yard score. Quarterback Sean McNair threw two touchdown passes, both to Landon Turnwall.
Alternate running back Zach Wiley found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Ralston Valley quarterback Zach Friedman scored the Mustangs' lone touchdown on a goal-line keeper.
Valor Christian remains undefeated (5-0) and will close out the regular season at home against Highlands Ranch (3-1) next Friday. Ralston Valley (3-2) will play Arvada West (1-4) at NAAC on Thursday.
