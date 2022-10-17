Valor Christian football knocks off ThunderRidge

The Eagles dealt the Grizzlies their first loss of the season Friday night.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Two top-10 teams met at Halftime Help Stadium on Friday night for a big clash of Class 5A teams.

Valor Christian, ranked No. 2 in this week's CHSAA poll, put on an impressive defensive performance to defeat crosstown foe and No. 6 ThunderRidge, 19-7 to deal the Grizzlies their first loss of the season.

The Eagles improve to 7-2 overall after the victory, while the Grizzlies fall to 8-1.

Valor Christian quarterback Asher Weiner ran for two touchdowns in Friday night's win.

