Valor Christian star running back Gavin Sawchuk commits to Oklahoma

Sawchuk had offers from nearly 30 Division I schools but tweeted "Boomer Sooner" on Tuesday, confirming his commitment to OU.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The best high school football player in the class of 2022 from Colorado is headed to the University of Oklahoma.

Valor Christian star running back Gavin Sawchuk tweeted "Boomer Sooner" on Tuesday, confirming his commitment to OU after 247sports.com reported that was the case.

Sawchuk, who will be a senior for the Eagles this fall, was the Gatorade Colorado football player of the year in 2020. Valor Christian lost to Cherry Creek in the state championship in Pueblo in December.

The four-star recruit ran for more than 1,200 yards last year in just eight games to go along with 17 touchdowns. In his sophomore year Sawchuk ran for 23 TDs and nearly 1,800 yards in 12 games.

Sawchuk had offers from CU and CSU, as well as powerhouses Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and a host of other schools. In all, Sawchuk had nearly 30 Division I offers.

>> Video above: Sawchuk garnering national attention before committing

