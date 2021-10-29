No. 1 Valor Christian concludes perfect regular season with dominant win over ThunderRidge

The Eagles and Grizzlies were tied 14-14 in the second quarter, before Valor reeled off 38 straight points in a 52-21 victory.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Did you expect anything different?

The No. 1 Valor Christian football team finished a perfect regular season on Friday night, beating No. 9 ThunderRidge 52-21 and improving to 10-0 on the year.

Next up for the Eagles will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs, which will begin after a bye. The win on Friday also secured Valor the Douglas County League championship over the Grizzlies.

Gavin Sawchuk scored a 44-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter before ThunderRidge tied the game 14 all. Valor then reeled off 38 straight points in dominant fashion, running away with the win.

ThunderRidge (8-2, 4-1) capped off a wildly successful regular season with a disappointing result, but will also be in the 5A playoff field and look to make some postseason noise in November.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.