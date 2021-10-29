No. 1 Valor Christian concludes perfect regular season with dominant win over ThunderRidge

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Did you expect anything different?
The No. 1 Valor Christian football team finished a perfect regular season on Friday night, beating No. 9 ThunderRidge 52-21 and improving to 10-0 on the year.
Next up for the Eagles will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs, which will begin after a bye. The win on Friday also secured Valor the Douglas County League championship over the Grizzlies.
Gavin Sawchuk scored a 44-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter before ThunderRidge tied the game 14 all. Valor then reeled off 38 straight points in dominant fashion, running away with the win.
ThunderRidge (8-2, 4-1) capped off a wildly successful regular season with a disappointing result, but will also be in the 5A playoff field and look to make some postseason noise in November.
