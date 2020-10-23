x
Valor earns big win in the rain over Mountain Vista

The Eagles beat Mountain Vista by 46 on Thursday night at Shea Stadium.
Credit: KUSA/Scotty Gange

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Valor Christian Eagles didn't let the cold air at Shea Stadium slow down their dominance. Behind three first half rushing touchdowns by Gavin Sawchuk the Eagles ended the 2nd quarter up 33-0. Valor earned their third shutout of the year, winning 46-0 and moving to 3-0. 

Now, Valor has won 51-0, 49-0 and 46-0 in the first three weeks. 

Valor will take on Castle View next Friday night. 

Watch the highlights from the game and be sure to check out the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.

