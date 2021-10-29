Vista PEAK Prep takes down Denver South in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Bison finished the regular season 7-3 with a 24-14 win over the Ravens on Friday night at All-City Stadium.

DENVER — The records say it was a minor upset.

The eye test says the two teams were pretty evenly matched, with Vista PEAK Prep being just a bit better on Friday night at All-City Stadium.

The Bison took down Denver South 24-14 in the 9Preps Game of the week to finish the regular season with a 7-3 record. The loss dropped Denver South to 8-2. Both teams finished with identical 4-1 records in the 4A Metro 2 League, a mark Aurora Central finished with in league play as well.

Vista PEAK jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a touchdown from Ezekiel Taylor before South tied it 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. The game went to halftime with the Bison up 14-7 before South knotted things at 14 in the third quarter.

That's when the play of the evening happened, as Jordan Mayfield returned a Ravens kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead. A field goal and late interception sealed the 24-14 victory.

"It means everything to me right now. That's been my goal as a senior. I want to make playoffs, I want to make it it to state," Vista PEAK's Bryson Torrie told 9NEWS after the game. "I want to win for my family (and) for everyone out here."

With the regular season ending, playoffs are indeed next up, with the Class 4A bracket slated to be revealed in the next couple of days.

