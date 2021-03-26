Vista PEAK football blows past Hinkley

AURORA, Colo. — To say the Vista PEAK football team is off to a solid start to the spring season would be an understatement.
The Bison, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the Season C rankings, picked up their second dominant win of the early season to stay undefeated (2-0). Vista PEAK blew out crosstown rival Hinkley 57-0 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on Thursday night.
Vista PEAK got off to a quick start and never looked back, leading 44-0 at halftime.
The Bison will next play No. 4 Rangeview at 6:30 p.m. next Friday, April 2.
Hinkley falls to 0-2 overall and next faces No. 6 Far Northeast on the road next Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m.
