Vista PEAK football blows past Hinkley

The Bison were dominant in their 57-0 shutout over the Thunderbirds on Thursday night.

AURORA, Colo. — To say the Vista PEAK football team is off to a solid start to the spring season would be an understatement.

The Bison, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the Season C rankings, picked up their second dominant win of the early season to stay undefeated (2-0). Vista PEAK blew out crosstown rival Hinkley 57-0 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on Thursday night.

Vista PEAK got off to a quick start and never looked back, leading 44-0 at halftime.

The Bison will next play No. 4 Rangeview at 6:30 p.m. next Friday, April 2.

Hinkley falls to 0-2 overall and next faces No. 6 Far Northeast on the road next Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.