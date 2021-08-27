Vista PEAK football tops Rangeview in season opener

The Bison rolled past the Raiders 32-14 on Thursday night to kick off the 2021 season.

AURORA, Colo. — It was a quick turnaround for two Aurora Public School football teams who played in Season C this past spring.

But Vista PEAK Prep looked sharp against crosstown foe Rangeview as the Bison stormed to a 32-14 victory over the Raiders in the season opener on Thursday night at APS Stadium.

Vista PEAK (1-0) will look to keep things rolling next Friday on the road at Falcon. Rangeview (0-1) will aim to bounce back when it hosts Horizon (0-1) next Thursday night.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.