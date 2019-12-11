DENVER — PLAYOFFS?!?
We're talking playoffs for the final 9Preps Game of the Week of the season! It's win or go home for all football classes, and we want a big vote for the finale!
Options for Friday, November 15 include:
- Loveland vs. Chatfield in 4A playoffs at Trailblazer Stadium
- Cherokee Trail vs. Fairview in 5A playoffs at Recht Field
- Heritage vs. Vista PEAK in 4A playoffs at Aurora Public School Stadium
VOTE EARLY AND OFTEN!
Each device is allowed a new vote daily. The poll will close at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
If you're having trouble seeing the poll, click here.