Last week's Game of the Week vote went off, and we're ready to do it again! More than 30,000 votes were cast, which led to Arapahoe and Heritage winning the vote.

This week, we have big games from the 3A, 4A and 5A classifications. The Game of the Week candidates for Friday, Sept. 20 include:

Silver Creek at No. 9 Windsor (4A)

Mullen at No. 5 Regis Jesuit (5A)

No. 3 Green Mountain at Lutheran (3A)

VOTE early and often. Each device is allowed a daily vote. The poll will close at 10 a.m. Thursday.