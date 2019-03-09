We're back!

The 9Preps Game of the Week makes its glorious return this Friday to help kick the high school football season into full gear.

There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Sept. 6. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!

This week's choices include:

Lakewood at No. 10 ThunderRidge (5A) at Shea Stadium, 7PM

No. 2 Loveland at No. 4 Broomfield (4A), 7 PM

Arapahoe at Castle View (5A), 7 PM

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 5PM newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

VOTE now for your school's game to be featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. We will announce the winner on our @9Preps Twitter page.

If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2jX50td.