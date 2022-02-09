WATCH: Ponderosa dominates in the 9NEWS Game of the Week

PARKER, Colo. — We may have just seen one of the very best teams in Colorado.
The Ponderosa Mustangs were fantastic in their 44-6 victory in the 9NEWS Game of the Week.
Quarterback Zach Stryker was awesome, with a touchdown run on the first offensive play followed by three more first-half touchdown passes, the kid was on it!
Carson Keach was the 9NEWS Game of the Week King of the Night.
He caught a touchdown pass from Stryker and had two interceptions. One of them was a 99-yard return for a touchdown.
Ponderosa moves to 2-0 as Chaparral drops to 0-2 on the season.
