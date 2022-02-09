WATCH: Ponderosa dominates in the 9NEWS Game of the Week

The Mustangs are absolutely a team to watch

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — We may have just seen one of the very best teams in Colorado.

The Ponderosa Mustangs were fantastic in their 44-6 victory in the 9NEWS Game of the Week.

We may have just been introduced to one of the best teams in Colorado 🔥 @phsmustangs dominated in tonight’s 9NEWS Game of the Week 😎🏈 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4xO44E6ND2 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 3, 2022

Quarterback Zach Stryker was awesome, with a touchdown run on the first offensive play followed by three more first-half touchdown passes, the kid was on it!

Carson Keach was the 9NEWS Game of the Week King of the Night.

He caught a touchdown pass from Stryker and had two interceptions. One of them was a 99-yard return for a touchdown.

Congrats to Carson Keach our 9NEWS Game of the Week King of the Night! 👑☝️@phsmustangs made a statement tonight in their 44-6 victory 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/38RJwohC5V — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 3, 2022

Ponderosa moves to 2-0 as Chaparral drops to 0-2 on the season.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.