High school football rankings: Week 4

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — With three games down in the high school football season, various media voters from around the state have gathered to produce the Select Media Football Poll.

These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:

Colorado Preps

The Grand Junction Sentinel

9News Denver

The Colorado Springs Gazette

BoCo Preps

The Greeley Tribune

The Delta County Independent

Class 5A

Cherry Creek Pine Creek Arapahoe Columbine Ralston Valley Regis Jesuit Grandview Valor Christian Fountain-Fort Carson Rock Canyon

Others receiving votes: Castle View, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Chatfield, Mountain Vista

Class 4A

Palmer Ridge Erie Loveland Broomfield Windsor Montrose Pueblo West Dakota Ridge Ponderosa Monarch

Others receiving votes: Golden, Widefield, Rampart, Bear Creek, Thomas Jefferson, Fruita Monument, Denver South, Heritage, Falcon, Mesa Ridge

Class 3A

Lutheran Roosevelt Holy Family Green Mountain Northridge Durango Northfield Thompson Valley Resurrection Christian Skyview

Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Glenwood Springs, Sierra, Mead, Denver North, Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County, Severance, Niwot, Riverdale Ridge

Class 2A

Delta The Classical Academy Basalt Elizabeth University Rifle Berthoud Eaton La Junta Arvada

Others receiving votes: Denver West, Brush, Kent Denver, Salida, Moffat County, Lamar, Forge Christian, Florence, Timnath

Class 1A

Limon Holyoke Wray Colorado Springs Christian Wiggins Gunnison Strasburg Buena Vista Meeker Banning Lewis

Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork, Yuma

8-man

Haxtun Simla Mancos Lyons Dove Creek West Grand Byers McClave Elbert Hayden

Others receiving votes: Norwood, Akron, Merino, Sedgwick County, Sanford, Swink

6-man

Stratton Idalia Otis Genoa-Hugo Granada Walsh Arickaree Peetz Fleming Primero

Others receiving votes: Miami-Yoder, La Veta, Branson/Kim, Hanover, Eads