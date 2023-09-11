x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

High school football rankings: Week 4

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.
Credit: Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

COLORADO, USA — With three games down in the high school football season, various media voters from around the state have gathered to produce the Select Media Football Poll.

These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:

  • Colorado Preps
  • The Grand Junction Sentinel
  • 9News Denver
  • The Colorado Springs Gazette
  • BoCo Preps
  • The Greeley Tribune
  • The Delta County Independent

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

Class 5A

  1. Cherry Creek
  2. Pine Creek
  3. Arapahoe
  4. Columbine
  5. Ralston Valley
  6. Regis Jesuit
  7. Grandview
  8. Valor Christian
  9. Fountain-Fort Carson
  10. Rock Canyon

Others receiving votes: Castle View, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Chatfield, Mountain Vista

Class 4A

  1. Palmer Ridge
  2. Erie
  3. Loveland
  4. Broomfield
  5. Windsor
  6. Montrose
  7. Pueblo West
  8. Dakota Ridge
  9. Ponderosa
  10. Monarch

Others receiving votes: Golden, Widefield, Rampart, Bear Creek, Thomas Jefferson, Fruita Monument, Denver South, Heritage, Falcon, Mesa Ridge

Class 3A

  1. Lutheran
  2. Roosevelt
  3. Holy Family
  4. Green Mountain
  5. Northridge
  6. Durango
  7. Northfield
  8. Thompson Valley
  9. Resurrection Christian
  10. Skyview

Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Glenwood Springs, Sierra, Mead, Denver North, Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County, Severance, Niwot, Riverdale Ridge

Class 2A

  1. Delta
  2. The Classical Academy
  3. Basalt
  4. Elizabeth
  5. University
  6. Rifle
  7. Berthoud
  8. Eaton
  9. La Junta
  10. Arvada

Others receiving votes: Denver West, Brush, Kent Denver, Salida, Moffat County, Lamar, Forge Christian, Florence, Timnath

Class 1A

  1. Limon
  2. Holyoke
  3. Wray
  4. Colorado Springs Christian
  5. Wiggins
  6. Gunnison
  7. Strasburg
  8. Buena Vista
  9. Meeker
  10. Banning Lewis

Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork, Yuma

8-man

  1. Haxtun
  2. Simla
  3. Mancos
  4. Lyons
  5. Dove Creek
  6. West Grand
  7. Byers
  8. McClave
  9. Elbert
  10. Hayden

Others receiving votes: Norwood, Akron, Merino, Sedgwick County, Sanford, Swink

6-man

  1. Stratton
  2. Idalia
  3. Otis
  4. Genoa-Hugo
  5. Granada
  6. Walsh
  7. Arickaree
  8. Peetz
  9. Fleming
  10. Primero

Others receiving votes: Miami-Yoder, La Veta, Branson/Kim, Hanover, Eads

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

More Videos

In Other News

Ralston Valley rolls past Grandview in big 5A football clash

Before You Leave, Check This Out