High school football rankings: Week 4

COLORADO, USA — With three games down in the high school football season, various media voters from around the state have gathered to produce the Select Media Football Poll.
These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:
- Colorado Preps
- The Grand Junction Sentinel
- 9News Denver
- The Colorado Springs Gazette
- BoCo Preps
- The Greeley Tribune
- The Delta County Independent
If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.
Class 5A
- Cherry Creek
- Pine Creek
- Arapahoe
- Columbine
- Ralston Valley
- Regis Jesuit
- Grandview
- Valor Christian
- Fountain-Fort Carson
- Rock Canyon
Others receiving votes: Castle View, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Chatfield, Mountain Vista
Class 4A
- Palmer Ridge
- Erie
- Loveland
- Broomfield
- Windsor
- Montrose
- Pueblo West
- Dakota Ridge
- Ponderosa
- Monarch
Others receiving votes: Golden, Widefield, Rampart, Bear Creek, Thomas Jefferson, Fruita Monument, Denver South, Heritage, Falcon, Mesa Ridge
Class 3A
- Lutheran
- Roosevelt
- Holy Family
- Green Mountain
- Northridge
- Durango
- Northfield
- Thompson Valley
- Resurrection Christian
- Skyview
Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Glenwood Springs, Sierra, Mead, Denver North, Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County, Severance, Niwot, Riverdale Ridge
Class 2A
- Delta
- The Classical Academy
- Basalt
- Elizabeth
- University
- Rifle
- Berthoud
- Eaton
- La Junta
- Arvada
Others receiving votes: Denver West, Brush, Kent Denver, Salida, Moffat County, Lamar, Forge Christian, Florence, Timnath
Class 1A
- Limon
- Holyoke
- Wray
- Colorado Springs Christian
- Wiggins
- Gunnison
- Strasburg
- Buena Vista
- Meeker
- Banning Lewis
Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork, Yuma
8-man
- Haxtun
- Simla
- Mancos
- Lyons
- Dove Creek
- West Grand
- Byers
- McClave
- Elbert
- Hayden
Others receiving votes: Norwood, Akron, Merino, Sedgwick County, Sanford, Swink
6-man
- Stratton
- Idalia
- Otis
- Genoa-Hugo
- Granada
- Walsh
- Arickaree
- Peetz
- Fleming
- Primero
Others receiving votes: Miami-Yoder, La Veta, Branson/Kim, Hanover, Eads
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports