High school football rankings: Week 5

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.
Credit: Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

  • Colorado Preps
  • The Grand Junction Sentinel
  • 9News Denver
  • The Colorado Springs Gazette
  • BoCo Preps
  • The Greeley Tribune
  • The Delta County Independent
  • Mile High Sports
  • The Loveland Reporter-Herald
  • The Coloradoan

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

CLASS 5A

  1. Cherry Creek
  2. Pine Creek
  3. Columbine
  4. Arapahoe
  5. Ralston Valley
  6. Grandview
  7. Regis Jesuit
  8. Fountain-Fort Carson
  9. Rock Canyon
  10. Valor Christian

Others receiving votes: Mountain Vista, Castle View, Fairview, Legend, Eaglecrest

CLASS 4A

  1. Palmer Ridge
  2. Erie
  3. Montrose
  4. Pueblo West
  5. Dakota Ridge
  6. Broomfield
  7. Loveland
  8. Windsor
  9. Monarch
  10. Thomas Jefferson

Others receiving votes: Golden, Heritage, Ponderosa, Rampart, Bear Creek, Falcon, Widefield, Denver South

CLASS 3A

  1. Lutheran
  2. Roosevelt
  3. Holy Family
  4. Green Mountain
  5. Northridge
  6. Durango
  7. Northfield
  8. Thompson Valley
  9. Skyview
  10. Resurrection Christian

Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Lewis-Palmer, Denver South, Mead

CLASS 2A

  1. Delta
  2. The Classical Academy
  3. Basalt
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Berthoud
  6. University
  7. Rifle
  8. La Junta
  9. Eaton
  10. Kent Denver

Others receiving votes: Arvada, Brush, Moffat County, Salida

CLASS 1A

  1. Limon
  2. Holyoke
  3. Wray
  4. Colorado Springs Christian
  5. Wiggins
  6. Buena Vista
  7. Strasburg
  8. Meeker
  9. Gunnison
  10. Banning Lewis

Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork

8-MAN

  1. Haxtun
  2. Simla
  3. Mancos
  4. Lyons
  5. West Grand
  6. Dove Creek
  7. Byers
  8. Akron
  9. Norwood
  10. McClave

Others receiving votes: Hayden, Elbert, Calhan, Vail Christian, Sanford, Sedgwick County

6-MAN

  1. Stratton
  2. Otis
  3. Idalia
  4. Granada
  5. Walsh
  6. Genoa-Hugo
  7. Arickaree
  8. Peetz
  9. Primero
  10. La Veta

Others receiving votes: Fleming, Branson/Kim, Eads, Cheyenne Wells

