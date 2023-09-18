High school football rankings: Week 5

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

CLASS 5A

Cherry Creek Pine Creek Columbine Arapahoe Ralston Valley Grandview Regis Jesuit Fountain-Fort Carson Rock Canyon Valor Christian

Others receiving votes: Mountain Vista, Castle View, Fairview, Legend, Eaglecrest

CLASS 4A

Palmer Ridge Erie Montrose Pueblo West Dakota Ridge Broomfield Loveland Windsor Monarch Thomas Jefferson

Others receiving votes: Golden, Heritage, Ponderosa, Rampart, Bear Creek, Falcon, Widefield, Denver South

CLASS 3A

Lutheran Roosevelt Holy Family Green Mountain Northridge Durango Northfield Thompson Valley Skyview Resurrection Christian

Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Lewis-Palmer, Denver South, Mead

CLASS 2A

Delta The Classical Academy Basalt Elizabeth Berthoud University Rifle La Junta Eaton Kent Denver

Others receiving votes: Arvada, Brush, Moffat County, Salida

CLASS 1A

Limon Holyoke Wray Colorado Springs Christian Wiggins Buena Vista Strasburg Meeker Gunnison Banning Lewis

Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork

8-MAN

Haxtun Simla Mancos Lyons West Grand Dove Creek Byers Akron Norwood McClave

Others receiving votes: Hayden, Elbert, Calhan, Vail Christian, Sanford, Sedgwick County

6-MAN

Stratton Otis Idalia Granada Walsh Genoa-Hugo Arickaree Peetz Primero La Veta

Others receiving votes: Fleming, Branson/Kim, Eads, Cheyenne Wells

