High school football rankings: Week 5

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.
- Colorado Preps
- The Grand Junction Sentinel
- 9News Denver
- The Colorado Springs Gazette
- BoCo Preps
- The Greeley Tribune
- The Delta County Independent
- Mile High Sports
- The Loveland Reporter-Herald
- The Coloradoan
If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.
CLASS 5A
- Cherry Creek
- Pine Creek
- Columbine
- Arapahoe
- Ralston Valley
- Grandview
- Regis Jesuit
- Fountain-Fort Carson
- Rock Canyon
- Valor Christian
Others receiving votes: Mountain Vista, Castle View, Fairview, Legend, Eaglecrest
CLASS 4A
- Palmer Ridge
- Erie
- Montrose
- Pueblo West
- Dakota Ridge
- Broomfield
- Loveland
- Windsor
- Monarch
- Thomas Jefferson
Others receiving votes: Golden, Heritage, Ponderosa, Rampart, Bear Creek, Falcon, Widefield, Denver South
CLASS 3A
- Lutheran
- Roosevelt
- Holy Family
- Green Mountain
- Northridge
- Durango
- Northfield
- Thompson Valley
- Skyview
- Resurrection Christian
Others receiving votes: Pueblo Central, Lewis-Palmer, Denver South, Mead
CLASS 2A
- Delta
- The Classical Academy
- Basalt
- Elizabeth
- Berthoud
- University
- Rifle
- La Junta
- Eaton
- Kent Denver
Others receiving votes: Arvada, Brush, Moffat County, Salida
CLASS 1A
- Limon
- Holyoke
- Wray
- Colorado Springs Christian
- Wiggins
- Buena Vista
- Strasburg
- Meeker
- Gunnison
- Banning Lewis
Others receiving votes: Cedaredge, North Fork
8-MAN
- Haxtun
- Simla
- Mancos
- Lyons
- West Grand
- Dove Creek
- Byers
- Akron
- Norwood
- McClave
Others receiving votes: Hayden, Elbert, Calhan, Vail Christian, Sanford, Sedgwick County
6-MAN
- Stratton
- Otis
- Idalia
- Granada
- Walsh
- Genoa-Hugo
- Arickaree
- Peetz
- Primero
- La Veta
Others receiving votes: Fleming, Branson/Kim, Eads, Cheyenne Wells
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.