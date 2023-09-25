High school football rankings: Week 6

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.
- Colorado Preps
- The Grand Junction Sentinel
- 9News Denver
- The Colorado Springs Gazette
- BoCo Preps
- The Greeley Tribune
- The Delta County Independent
- Mile High Sports
- The Loveland Reporter-Herald
- The Coloradoan
If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.
5A
- Cherry Creek
- Pine Creek
- Columbine
- Ralston Valley
- Arapahoe
- Grandview
- Fountain-Fort Carson
- Castle View
- Regis Jesuit
- Mountain Vista
Others receiving votes: Chatfield, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Valor Christian, Rock Canyon
4A
- Palmer Ridge
- Erie
- Montrose
- Pueblo West
- Broomfield
- Thomas Jefferson
- Loveland
- Dakota Ridge
- Heritage
- Golden
Others receiving votes: Denver South, Windsor, Fruita Monument, Mesa Ridge, Monarch
3A
- Roosevelt
- Green Mountain
- Lutheran
- Holy Family
- Northridge
- Durango
- Northfield
- Skyview
- Resurrection Christian
- Lewis-Palmer
Others receiving votes: Riverdale Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Denver North
2A
- Delta
- The Classical Academy
- Basalt
- Elizabeth
- Berthoud
- Rifle
- La Junta
- University
- Kent Denver
- Eaton
Others receiving votes: Arvada, Moffat County, Salida, Wellington
1A
- Limon
- Holyoke
- Wray
- Wiggins
- Buena Vista
- Meeker
- Strasburg
- Gunnison
- Banning Lewis
- CSCS
Others receiving votes: North Fork, Centauri, Rye
8-MAN
- Haxtun
- Simla
- Mancos
- Lyons
- West Grand
- Byers
- Dove Creek
- Akron
- Norwood
- Calhan
Others receiving votes: Sanford, McClave
6-MAN
- Stratton
- Otis
- Idalia
- Granada
- Walsh
- Arickaree
- Peetz
- Genoa-Hugo
- Primero
- Branson/Kim
Others receiving votes: Sierra Grande, Cheyenne Wells, La Veta, Eads
