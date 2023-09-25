x
HS Football

High school football rankings: Week 6

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.
Credit: KUSA Sports

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

  • Colorado Preps
  • The Grand Junction Sentinel
  • 9News Denver
  • The Colorado Springs Gazette
  • BoCo Preps
  • The Greeley Tribune
  • The Delta County Independent
  • Mile High Sports
  • The Loveland Reporter-Herald
  • The Coloradoan

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

5A

  1. Cherry Creek
  2. Pine Creek
  3. Columbine
  4. Ralston Valley
  5. Arapahoe
  6. Grandview
  7. Fountain-Fort Carson
  8. Castle View
  9. Regis Jesuit
  10. Mountain Vista

Others receiving votes: Chatfield, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Valor Christian, Rock Canyon

4A

  1. Palmer Ridge
  2. Erie
  3. Montrose
  4. Pueblo West
  5. Broomfield
  6. Thomas Jefferson
  7. Loveland
  8. Dakota Ridge
  9. Heritage
  10. Golden

Others receiving votes: Denver South, Windsor, Fruita Monument, Mesa Ridge, Monarch

3A

  1. Roosevelt
  2. Green Mountain
  3. Lutheran
  4. Holy Family
  5. Northridge
  6. Durango
  7. Northfield
  8. Skyview
  9. Resurrection Christian
  10. Lewis-Palmer

Others receiving votes: Riverdale Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Denver North

2A

  1. Delta
  2. The Classical Academy
  3. Basalt
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Berthoud
  6. Rifle
  7. La Junta
  8. University
  9. Kent Denver
  10. Eaton

Others receiving votes: Arvada, Moffat County, Salida, Wellington

1A

  1. Limon
  2. Holyoke
  3. Wray
  4. Wiggins
  5. Buena Vista
  6. Meeker
  7. Strasburg
  8. Gunnison
  9. Banning Lewis
  10. CSCS

Others receiving votes: North Fork, Centauri, Rye

8-MAN

  1. Haxtun
  2. Simla
  3. Mancos
  4. Lyons
  5. West Grand
  6. Byers
  7. Dove Creek
  8. Akron
  9. Norwood
  10. Calhan

Others receiving votes: Sanford, McClave

6-MAN

  1. Stratton
  2. Otis
  3. Idalia
  4. Granada
  5. Walsh
  6. Arickaree
  7. Peetz
  8. Genoa-Hugo
  9. Primero
  10. Branson/Kim

Others receiving votes: Sierra Grande, Cheyenne Wells, La Veta, Eads

