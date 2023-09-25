High school football rankings: Week 6

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — The top teams all held their spots but there were newcomers in five of seven classifications of this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

Colorado Preps

The Grand Junction Sentinel

9News Denver

The Colorado Springs Gazette

BoCo Preps

The Greeley Tribune

The Delta County Independent

Mile High Sports

The Loveland Reporter-Herald

The Coloradoan

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

5A

Cherry Creek Pine Creek Columbine Ralston Valley Arapahoe Grandview Fountain-Fort Carson Castle View Regis Jesuit Mountain Vista

Others receiving votes: Chatfield, Fairview, Eaglecrest, Legend, Valor Christian, Rock Canyon

4A

Palmer Ridge Erie Montrose Pueblo West Broomfield Thomas Jefferson Loveland Dakota Ridge Heritage Golden

Others receiving votes: Denver South, Windsor, Fruita Monument, Mesa Ridge, Monarch

3A

Roosevelt Green Mountain Lutheran Holy Family Northridge Durango Northfield Skyview Resurrection Christian Lewis-Palmer

Others receiving votes: Riverdale Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Denver North

2A

Delta The Classical Academy Basalt Elizabeth Berthoud Rifle La Junta University Kent Denver Eaton

Others receiving votes: Arvada, Moffat County, Salida, Wellington

1A

Limon Holyoke Wray Wiggins Buena Vista Meeker Strasburg Gunnison Banning Lewis CSCS

Others receiving votes: North Fork, Centauri, Rye

8-MAN

Haxtun Simla Mancos Lyons West Grand Byers Dove Creek Akron Norwood Calhan

Others receiving votes: Sanford, McClave

6-MAN

Stratton Otis Idalia Granada Walsh Arickaree Peetz Genoa-Hugo Primero Branson/Kim

Others receiving votes: Sierra Grande, Cheyenne Wells, La Veta, Eads

