High school football rankings: Week 7

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — Green Mountain takes over as the top team in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

Colorado Preps

The Grand Junction Sentinel

9News Denver

The Colorado Springs Gazette

BoCo Preps

The Greeley Tribune

The Delta County Independent

Mile High Sports

The Loveland Reporter-Herald

The Coloradoan

Jeffco Athletics

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

Class 5A

Cherry Creek Pine Creek Columbine Ralston Valley Arapahoe Grandview Regis Jesuit Mountain Vista Chatfield Fountain-Fort Carson

Others receiving votes: Fairview, Valor Christian, Castle View, Eaglecrest, Legend, Rock Canyon

Class 4A

Palmer Ridge Erie Montrose Broomfield Thomas Jefferson Golden Mesa Ridge Pueblo West Loveland Fruita Monument

Others receiving votes: Dakota Ridge, Heritage, Vista Ridge, Windsor, Ponderosa

Class 3A

Green Mountain Roosevelt Lutheran Holy Family Durango Northridge Northfield Resurrection Christian Lewis-Palmer Denver North

Others receiving votes: Riverdale Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Skyview

Class 2A

Delta Basalt The Classical Academy Elizabeth Berthoud Rifle La Junta Kent Denver University Eaton

Others receiving votes: Wellington, Salida, Arvada, Florence

Class 1A

Limon Holyoke Buena Vista Wiggins Meeker Wray Strasburg Banning Lewis Gunnison CSCS

Others receiving votes: North Fork, Centauri

8-man

Haxtun Simla Lyons Mancos West Grand Dove Creek Byers Norwood Akron Calhan

Others receiving votes: Sanford, Front Range Christian, Sedgwick County

6-man

Stratton Otis Granada Walsh Idalia Arickaree Peetz Branson/Kim Genoa-Hugo Sierra Grande

Others receiving votes: Cheyenne Wells, Primero

