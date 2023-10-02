x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

High school football rankings: Week 7

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.
Credit: KUSA Sports

COLORADO, USA — Green Mountain takes over as the top team in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll.

  • Colorado Preps
  • The Grand Junction Sentinel
  • 9News Denver
  • The Colorado Springs Gazette
  • BoCo Preps
  • The Greeley Tribune
  • The Delta County Independent
  • Mile High Sports
  • The Loveland Reporter-Herald
  • The Coloradoan
  • Jeffco Athletics
  • If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

Class 5A

  1. Cherry Creek
  2. Pine Creek
  3. Columbine
  4. Ralston Valley
  5. Arapahoe
  6. Grandview
  7. Regis Jesuit
  8. Mountain Vista
  9. Chatfield
  10. Fountain-Fort Carson
    Others receiving votes: Fairview, Valor Christian, Castle View, Eaglecrest, Legend, Rock Canyon

Class 4A

  1. Palmer Ridge
  2. Erie
  3. Montrose
  4. Broomfield
  5. Thomas Jefferson
  6. Golden
  7. Mesa Ridge
  8. Pueblo West
  9. Loveland
  10. Fruita Monument
    Others receiving votes: Dakota Ridge, Heritage, Vista Ridge, Windsor, Ponderosa

Class 3A

  1. Green Mountain
  2. Roosevelt
  3. Lutheran
  4. Holy Family
  5. Durango
  6. Northridge
  7. Northfield
  8. Resurrection Christian
  9. Lewis-Palmer
  10. Denver North
    Others receiving votes: Riverdale Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Skyview

Class 2A

  1. Delta
  2. Basalt
  3. The Classical Academy
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Berthoud
  6. Rifle
  7. La Junta
  8. Kent Denver
  9. University
  10. Eaton
    Others receiving votes: Wellington, Salida, Arvada, Florence

Class 1A

  1. Limon
  2. Holyoke
  3. Buena Vista
  4. Wiggins
  5. Meeker
  6. Wray
  7. Strasburg
  8. Banning Lewis
  9. Gunnison
  10. CSCS
    Others receiving votes: North Fork, Centauri

8-man

  1. Haxtun
  2. Simla
  3. Lyons
  4. Mancos
  5. West Grand
  6. Dove Creek
  7. Byers
  8. Norwood
  9. Akron
  10. Calhan
    Others receiving votes: Sanford, Front Range Christian, Sedgwick County

6-man

  1. Stratton
  2. Otis
  3. Granada
  4. Walsh
  5. Idalia
  6. Arickaree
  7. Peetz
  8. Branson/Kim
  9. Genoa-Hugo
  10. Sierra Grande
    Others receiving votes: Cheyenne Wells, Primero

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

More Videos

In Other News

Brighton and Prairie View battle it out in 9Preps Game of the Week

Before You Leave, Check This Out