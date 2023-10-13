High school football rankings: Week 8

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — With a big win over Bear Creek, Dakota Ridge jumped back into the Class 4A top 10 in this week’s Select Media Football Poll.

These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:

Colorado Preps

The Grand Junction Sentinel

9News Denver

The Colorado Springs Gazette

BoCo Preps

The Greeley Tribune

The Delta County Independent

Mile High Sports

The Loveland Reporter-Herald

The Coloradoan

Jeffco Athletics

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

Class 5A

1. Cherry Creek

2. Pine Creek

3. Columbine

4. Ralston Valley

5. Arapahoe

6. Grandview

7. Regis Jesuit

8. Mountain Vista

9. Chatfield

10. Fountain-Fort Carson

Others receiving votes: Valor Christian, Fairview, Castle View

Class 4A

1. Palmer Ridge

2. Erie

3. Montrose

4. Broomfield

5. Thomas Jefferson

6. Golden

7. Mesa Ridge

8. Loveland

9. Fruita Monument

10. Dakota Ridge

Others receiving votes: Pueblo West, Heritage, Vista Ridge, Windsor, Ponderosa

Class 3A

1. Green Mountain

2. Holy Family

3. Roosevelt

4. Durango

5. Lutheran

6. Resurrection Christian

7. Northfield

8. Lewis-Palmer

9. Riverdale Ridge

10. Northridge

Others receiving votes: Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Denver North, Skyview

Class 2A

1. Delta

2. The Classical Academy

3. Berthoud

4. Rifle

5. La Junta

6. Kent Denver

7. Basalt

8. Elizabeth

9. University

10. Eaton

Others receiving votes: Wellington, Arvada, Florence

Class 1A

1. Limon

2. Holyoke

3. Meeker

4. Wiggins

5. Banning Lewis

6. Strasburg

7. Buena Vista

8. Gunnison

9. Wray

10. CSCS

Others receiving votes: North Fork

8-man

1. Haxtun

2. Simla

3. Lyons

4. Mancos

5. West Grand

6. Byers

7. Akron

8. Dove Creek

9. Calhan

10. Sanford

Others receiving votes: Front Range Christian, Sedgwick County, Norwood, McClave

6-man

1. Stratton

2. Granada

3. Arickaree

4. Otis

5. Idalia

6. Branson/Kim

7. Peetz

8. Walsh

9. Genoa-Hugo

10. Cheyenne Wells

Others receiving votes: Primero, Sierra Grande, Briggsdale, La Veta

