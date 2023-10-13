High school football rankings: Week 8

COLORADO, USA — With a big win over Bear Creek, Dakota Ridge jumped back into the Class 4A top 10 in this week’s Select Media Football Poll.
These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:
- Colorado Preps
- The Grand Junction Sentinel
- 9News Denver
- The Colorado Springs Gazette
- BoCo Preps
- The Greeley Tribune
- The Delta County Independent
- Mile High Sports
- The Loveland Reporter-Herald
- The Coloradoan
- Jeffco Athletics
If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.
Class 5A
1. Cherry Creek
2. Pine Creek
3. Columbine
4. Ralston Valley
5. Arapahoe
6. Grandview
7. Regis Jesuit
8. Mountain Vista
9. Chatfield
10. Fountain-Fort Carson
Others receiving votes: Valor Christian, Fairview, Castle View
Class 4A
1. Palmer Ridge
2. Erie
3. Montrose
4. Broomfield
5. Thomas Jefferson
6. Golden
7. Mesa Ridge
8. Loveland
9. Fruita Monument
10. Dakota Ridge
Others receiving votes: Pueblo West, Heritage, Vista Ridge, Windsor, Ponderosa
Class 3A
1. Green Mountain
2. Holy Family
3. Roosevelt
4. Durango
5. Lutheran
6. Resurrection Christian
7. Northfield
8. Lewis-Palmer
9. Riverdale Ridge
10. Northridge
Others receiving votes: Thompson Valley, Pueblo Central, Denver North, Skyview
Class 2A
1. Delta
2. The Classical Academy
3. Berthoud
4. Rifle
5. La Junta
6. Kent Denver
7. Basalt
8. Elizabeth
9. University
10. Eaton
Others receiving votes: Wellington, Arvada, Florence
Class 1A
1. Limon
2. Holyoke
3. Meeker
4. Wiggins
5. Banning Lewis
6. Strasburg
7. Buena Vista
8. Gunnison
9. Wray
10. CSCS
Others receiving votes: North Fork
8-man
1. Haxtun
2. Simla
3. Lyons
4. Mancos
5. West Grand
6. Byers
7. Akron
8. Dove Creek
9. Calhan
10. Sanford
Others receiving votes: Front Range Christian, Sedgwick County, Norwood, McClave
6-man
1. Stratton
2. Granada
3. Arickaree
4. Otis
5. Idalia
6. Branson/Kim
7. Peetz
8. Walsh
9. Genoa-Hugo
10. Cheyenne Wells
Others receiving votes: Primero, Sierra Grande, Briggsdale, La Veta
