Wellington rolls past rival Timnath in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Eagles were dominant in their 50-14 victory over the Cubs on Friday night.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The visitors barely stood a chance from the opening kick.

In front of a raucous Wellington crowd, the Eagles jumped out to a huge early lead and stomped rival Timnath, 50-14, on Friday night.

All the hype and energy around this 'Game of the Week' Boxelder Cup rivalry seemed to transfer directly onto the home sideline.

"It was a special night in Wellington," said Eagles coach Travis Peeples.

Wellington (4-0) hit big play after big play, only adding fuel to a lit home fire that included over 3,000 fans.

Quarterback Tanner Gray ran for three scores, Lincoln Dalton added two more and Ian Allison ran for an 83-yard touchdown run.

