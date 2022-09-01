Wheat Ridge's Moses Archuleta wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award!

The senior led the Farmers to their first victory since 2019

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is back!

The award is reserved for those with an extreme level of "swag" and whoever impressed the 9NEWS sports team the most, as the 9NEWS Colorado high school athlete of the week.

Moses Archuleta of Wheat Ridge high school is the first recipient of the award in the 2022-23 school year!

Moses scored two touchdowns, including one with under 30 seconds remaining in the game to help the Farmers earn their first victory since 2019, snapping their 18-game losing streak and breaking 'the curse'.

Scotty Gange surprised Archuleta in front of his team Wednesday morning in their weightlifting physical education class.

