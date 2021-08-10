Wiggins improves to 5-1 on the season with close win over Yuma

The 1A No. 8 ranked Tigers took down Yuma on Friday night by a final score of 30-28.

WIGGINS, Colo. — For two 1A football teams with playoff aspirations and beyond, Friday night's showdown between No. 8 Wiggins and No. 10 Yuma was a pivotal one.

In the end, it was the hosting Tigers prevailing over Yuma with a 30-28 win.

Wiggins led 16-7 at halftime and 30-21 late before holding on in the final moments for the victory. The game was knotted 7-7 just before the break when the Tigers registered a safety after a botched punt to go up 9-7.

One of the highlights of the evening immediately followed, as Wiggins QB Cole Kerr hooked up with Omar Perez for a 61-yard score to extend the lead. The duo would connect again in the second half for another long TD.

Next up for Wiggins (5-1) is a home game against Holyoke on Friday, Oct. 15 while Yuma (3-3) will host Burlington the night before.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

