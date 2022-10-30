Windsor wins playoff opener over Bear Creek

The Wizards defeated the Bears 23-6 on Friday night to advance in the Class 4A football playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINDSOR, Colorado — The high school football playoffs are finally here and Windsor kicked off the party with a win.

The Wizards, who are the No. 15 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, won their postseason opener, 23-6 over No. 18 Bear Creek at home Friday night.

Bear Creek found the scoreboard first in the opening quarter, but Windsor responded with 23 unanswered points to secure the victory.

The Wizards (7-4) advance to face No. 2 Broomfield (10-0) in the second round next weekend. Bear Creek's season ends with a 6-5 overall record.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n