First high school pond hockey game played on Palmer Lake

Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer faced off in the inaugural Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic this week.

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — This was hockey at its roots.

No painted lines on the ice, no boards, no arena -- just a frozen sheet for kids to play the game they love.

Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer met for the inaugural Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic on Tuesday night -- the first pond hockey game in CHSAA history.

There have been outdoor high school games before, but this was the first time players faced off on unregulated ice on a frozen lake.

Those conditions also meant that the game didn't count. The result of the game (a 4-1 victory for Cheyenne Mountain) won't impact either team's record or count in terms of standings/RPI.

But that didn't stop the community from gathering around what was a special event for all those involved.

"The athletes had fun, goals were scored, penalties were had, nobody got hurt and we got a ton of people here enjoying Palmer Lake," said Lewis-Palmer coach Scott Bradley.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.