Lakewood's Jazlyn Arvizo named Athlete of the Week

Arvizo hit a grand slam for the Tigers in their league-opening win over Dakota Ridge this week.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has a new owner.

Jazlyn Arvizo of Lakewood softball was named the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning her the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Arvizo was the star in Lakewood's league-opening win over Dakota Ridge on Wednesday, hitting a grand slam as the Tigers no-hit the Eagles in a dominant 12-0 victory.

Lakewood picked up three wins last week, extending its current streak to four straight.

Arvizo had two hits and an RBI in Monday's win over Bear Creek, the four-RBI day against Dakota Ridge and another hit plus a run in a win over Vista Ridge on Saturday.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

