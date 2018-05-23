Kent Denver and Jefferson Academy were close in 2017. Both the Sun Devils and Jaguars made it to the state semifinals of the 3A girls' soccer playoffs, only to be knocked out by The Academy and Peak to Peak, respectively. This year would be their redemption year, playing for the championship.

On Tuesday night at Dick Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the XX defeated the YY, ? in overtime.

After a scoreless first half, the Jaguars were the first to strike. A crazy bounce near the top of the box gave senior Rachel Schlagel a breakaway, and she did not miss. But their 1-0 lead would be short-lived.

Shortly after, the Sun Devils would tie this game up at one apiece. With Kent Denver pressing, Riley DiGiulio launched a beautiful cross right to the foot of Annabelle Johnson, who one-timed it past the keeper to make this game 1-1.

That score would hold true through the end of regulation, so Kent and Jefferson Academy would have to settle the game in overtime with a golden goal.

One overtime passed and no goals marked the board. Second overtime passed. Still neither team could score and the Sundevils and Jaguars headed to penalty kicks.

Two misses for Kent Denver and four goals for Jefferson Academy, including Mira Houck's game-winner sealed the deal and gave the Jags their first girls state soccer championship in school history.

Jefferson Academy has never won a state title in girls' soccer. Kent Denver has won five girls' soccer state championships, the last one in 2016, when the Sun Devils defeated Colorado Academy, 3-1.

© 2018 KUSA