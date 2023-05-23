Jefferson Academy wins 3A girls soccer championship

The Jaguars shut out Manitou Springs 3-0 in the Class 3A state title game on Tuesday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Back-to-back years the Jefferson Academy girls soccer team has been to the state championship game, but this year the Jaguars got the result they wanted.

After being shut out in last year's Class 3A title game, Jefferson Academy (the No. 1 seed in the CHSAA playoff bracket) flipped the script by blanking No. 3 Manitou Springs 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

It is the second state title in program history for Jefferson Academy, and first since 2018.

After a scoreless first half, the Jaguars relied on senior forward Kate Runyon to break through with a goal in the 49th minute. She quickly followed the initial strike up with another goal in the 58th minute.

"This year I think we knew it was going to be something special," Runyon said. "This was the end goal, so we're hyped."

Senior midfielder Allie Jo Fitzpatrick added a third goal for the Jaguars late in the second half.

"This has been our goal since the beginning of the season," Fitzpatrick said.

Jefferson Academy went 18-2 overall in route to the championship, which included going on a 14-game win streak to finish the season.

Manitou Springs was undefeated going into the state championship game, finishing 19-1 overall as runner-up.

