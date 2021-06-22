Mason, Discovery Canyon win 4A girls golf state championships

Holy Family junior Jessica Mason won the individual title in dominant fashion, as did the Thunder for their first team title in program history.

AURORA, Colo. — The Class 4A girls golf state championships were won in dominant fashion.

Both Discovery Canyon and Jessica Mason of Holy Family entered the second day of competition at CommonGround Golf Course with dominant leads on Tuesday -- They concluded the tournament the same way.

Mason cleared the rest of the field by 10 strokes, shooting a 1-under par 71 to card a 140 for the two-day event.

It is the fourth-consecutive championship that a Holy Family golfer has taken the individual title after Hailey Schalk won three in a row for the Tigers.

"It means a lot to keep the win streak going for Holy Family," Mason said. "It's super special because COVID destroyed everyone's plans last year. So now that we're actually here and getting to do this, and getting the win, it means a lot to me and my family and my school."

The Thunder went home with the team title after finishing 34 strokes ahead of runner-up Windsor. It is the first girls state championship in school history for Discovery Canyon.

"It's super special, especially because it's our first state title," said Discovery Canyon sophomore Emily Cheng, who finished third individually. "I'm glad I get to be part of this. Honestly, it's just amazing."

