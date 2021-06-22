Lehigh leads Loveland to 5A girls golf state championship

Loveland swept the Class 5A girls golf titles at City Park on Tuesday.

DENVER — Katelyn Lehigh has been waiting to follow in her sister's footsteps.

The Loveland junior accomplished that Tuesday at City Park Golf Course when she won the Class 5A girls golf state championship -- just as her older sister Lauren had done twice before.

"I watched Lauren go through four years of high school and win two state championships, and my entire life I've just wanted to be like her," Katelyn said.

Lehigh carded a course-record 66 in the finale of the two-day tournament. She finished four strokes ahead of Lily Nelson of Prairie View to capture her first individual state title.

Loveland's team title is the second in program history and first since 2017. Loveland cleared runner-up Rock Canyon by 25 strokes.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.