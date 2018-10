DENVER — It was all Kent Denver on Friday, as the Sun Devils rattled off seven touchdowns in the first half, putting Bishop Machebeuf away early with a dominate win 49-0.

Kent Denver finished the regular season with a 8-1 record, and will now wait for its seeding in the state playoffs.

Check out the video above for extended highlights from the game, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally at 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. for more.

© 2018 KUSA-TV