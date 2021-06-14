No. 8 Kent Denver girls lacrosse upsets No. 2 Fairview

The Sun Devils defeated the Knights 9-7 on Monday afternoon as the regular season winds down.

BOULDER, Colo. — As the regular season winds down for the No. 8 Kent Denver girls lacrosse team, they just scored a signature win.

The Sun Devils went on the road Monday afternoon and upset No. 2 Fairview by a final score of 9-7 in the regular season finale for the Knights. Kent will wrap up on Tuesday afternoon against Chaparral.

The win moved the Sun Devils to 5-4 on the season while Fairview dropped to 8-2 after beginning the season a perfect 8-0.

The playoffs are slated to begin on Saturday with CHSAA's bracket released later this week. Both Kent and Fairview will be on standby awaiting their postseason fate.

