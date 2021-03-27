Kent Denver field hockey blanks Smoky Hill

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The Kent Denver field hockey team delivered a balanced performance to pick up another win on Friday afternoon.
The Sun Devils, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, shut out No. 15 Smoky Hill on their home DeSo Field. Five different players scored goals in the 5-0 win.
Ella Cobb, Kathleen Michaud, Ella Dutton, Berit Sharrow and Natalie Huttner each contributed a goal for Kent Denver. The majority of the scoring was delivered in the opening quarter, after which the Sun Devils led 4-0.
Kent Denver improves to 3-0 on the season and will put its undefeated record to the test on Tuesday when it hosts No. 1 Colorado Academy at 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill falls to 0-2 and will look to bounce back Monday on the road at No. 2 Cherry Creek.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
