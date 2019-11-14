The Kent Denver boys soccer team used two goals from senior Pace Billings on Wednesday night to take down Atlas Prep by a final score of 4-2 in the 3A boys soccer semifinals.

The first game at All-City Stadium was a thriller, as Roaring Fork took down Salida by a final of 2-1 in overtime.

Kent and Roaring Fork will play Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the championship.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

