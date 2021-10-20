Kent Denver's Nathan Gold named Athlete of the Week

Gold won the 4A No. 1 singles tennis state championship this past weekend to cap off a perfect freshman season with a 20-0 record.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has hit the tennis court, and a voice class.

Nathan Gold of Kent Denver boys tennis was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Gold won the 4A No. 1 singles tennis state championship this past weekend to cap off a perfect freshman season with a 20-0 record. He did not lose a set in the entire state tournament.

It's believed Gold is the first freshman to go undefeated and win a state championship at the No. 1 singles spot in nearly 10 years. Gold also defeated 5A state champion Aram Izmirian in a match during the regular season.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised Gold in his voice class on Wednesday afternoon at Kent Denver to present him with the honor.

