Kent Denver's Izzy Newton wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

The senior star from Kent Denver wins the 9NEWS athlete of the week award from Scotty Gange.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is for the very best of the best. The two-time state champion Izzy Newton deserves to be in that category.

Newton helped lead the Kent Denver Sun Devils to another state championship victory, scoring two goals in the process.

Scotty Gange surprised her with the award at her graduation rehearsal in front of the entire Kent Denver senior class.

This is the 2nd time the swag chain has made it to Kent's campus, in the fall, Gange surprised freshman tennis star and undefeated state champion Nathan Gold in his singing class. You can find it below:

