After hitting a blockade in the semifinal round the previous three straight seasons, the Windsor Wizards finally reached the state championship game. And with this chance, they weren't going to let the opportunity slip away.

Behind University of Colorado commit Chaynee Kingsbury, the Wizards won their first ever girls' soccer title Wednesday night, defeating Valor Christian 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

In the 17' minute, Kingsbury netted a breakaway goal for a Wizard 1-0 lead in the first half.

Sensing the momentum swing, the Wizards piled up multiple scoring chances. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Abby Gearhart struck a shot past the Valor keeper to give her team the 2-0 lead.

Eventually, that momentum would carry over into the second half. Kingsbury scored her second and third goals to complete the hat trick in the state title game, and despite a quick goal from Valor Christian, it would not be enough to come back.

The game was also especially memorable for Windsor junior, Sarah Johnson. Johnson is also a member of the Wizards' girls' golf team, who won the 4A team title on Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday night's game, Windsor had never won a state championship in girls' soccer. Valor Christian won one, back in 2011, when the Eagles defeated Wheat Ridge.

