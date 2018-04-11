LITTLETON — Regular-season records no longer matter when the playoffs begin, and the Lakewood football team is a prime example.

The Tigers went 3-7 this season with a win-less 0-5 mark in 5A Metro West League play.

However, they still earned a postseason berth through the CHSAA Ratings Percentage Index that has a number of factors like opposing win percentage and strength of schedule, landing among the top 24 teams to make the playoffs.

On Saturday afternoon at Littleton Public Stadium, Lakewood showed how it had put the regular season in the past by knocking off Arapahoe with a 31-10 in the opening round of the state tournament.

It remained close with a 3-3 score at halftime after field goals by Arapahoe's Connor Crookham (27 yards) and Lakewood's Kegan Hufford (28 yards). But both offenses would emerge in the second half.

Quarterback Kevin Lukasiewicz punched in a 1-yard keeper touchdown run to put the Warriors out to a 10-3 lead on the first drive of the third quarter. That would be all the Tigers' defense would allow for the remainder of the game.

Lakewood answered on the ensuing possession when Pierce Holley connected with Keondre Beauty, who spun around Arapahoe's secondary for a 30-yard touchdown.

Holley went on to add a 1-yard rushing touchdown from the goal line and two more scores through the air, both to Elias Borjas who reeled in 38- and 24-yard touchdowns in the victory.

The 20-seed Tigers advance to the second round, where they will face 4-seed Eaglecrest (9-1) on the road Friday.

Arapahoe ends its 2018 campaign with a 5-6 overall record, which included an even .500 run through the regular season.

