Last-minute goal lifts Holy Family soccer over Erie

Ava Kuszak scored with just 29 seconds left on Wednesday night to give the Holy Family Tigers their first win of the season.

ERIE, Colo. — Holy Family was saving the best for last -- as in, the very last minute.

The defending Class 4A girls soccer state champs traveled to Erie on Wednesday night in a rivalry matchup between the Tiger teams. They played a scoreless battle for 79 ½ minutes before Ava Kuszak called game.

Kuszak, a senior defender, got a scoring opportunity when teammate Anya Moser advanced the ball and an Erie defender put a touch on it that directed it to Kuszak. She split a pair of defenders and delivered the game-winning goal with 29 seconds left on the clock -- giving Holy Family the 1-0 victory.

"I saw that there was like 30 seconds left and was like 'You know what? I'm gonna go.' I saw an opening and went," Kuszak said. "It's the best feeling in the world. (Scoring) is an amazing feeling and it never gets old."

It is the first win of the season for Holy Family (1-1 overall), which is currently ranked No. 4 in the 4A CHSAA rankings.

Erie (3-1) suffers its first loss of the season, along with giving up its first opposing goal. The Tigers had shut out their first three opponents to start the season.

