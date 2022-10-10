Legacy blanks Fairview in 5A boys soccer top-10 matchup

The No. 2 Lightning shut out the No. 8 Knights 3-0 on the road Tuesday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — A scoreless first half kept Legacy and Fairview even in Tuesday night's top-10 battle of Class 5A boys soccer teams.

But it was the Lightning, ranked No. 2 in this week's CHSAA poll, who would ultimately break through with a trio of goals in the second half to power a 3-0 shutout victory over the No. 8 Knights.

Gavin Gartner, Zachary Nickell and Lucas Montera all found the back of the net for Legacy -- which improved to 11-1 overall with the victory.

Fairview falls to 7-4-1 on the season.

