No. 1 Legacy boys soccer defeats No. 2 Boulder in thrilling finish

The Lightning and Panthers lived up to billing as two of the best teams in the state, but it was Legacy pulling out a late 2-1 victory on Thursday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — If that was a state championship preview, we're in for a good one.

In a huge boys soccer showdown on Thursday afternoon at North Stadium, No. 1 Legacy scored a late goal to beat No. 2 Boulder, 2-1, to move to a perfect 9-0 on the season. The Panthers fell to 7-2.

Boulder took a 1-0 lead fewer than 10 minutes into the game before Legacy netted an equalizer just before halftime. The score remained 1-1 until there was just under 10 minutes to go. Lightning sophomore Lucas Montera found junior Zachary Nickell on a beautiful cross, and Nickell did not miss on the back post to give his team the lead.

That's when things got really interesting.

Boulder appeared to tie the score 2-2 with 1:21 to go, but after the ball found the back of the net and a celebration ensued, two officials conferenced and disallowed the goal. Neither team had a good chance the rest of the way.

For a regular season game, this one had a lot of drama, but a playoff rematch would be even more fun.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.