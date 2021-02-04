Legacy boys soccer tops Broomfield in 2OT

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Legacy vs. Broomfield rivalry is always fun.
The Lightning and Eagles took it to the pitch on Thursday afternoon for a Class 5A boys soccer matchup.
Legacy, which is ranked No. 8 in 5A in this week's rankings, outlasted No. 6 Broomfield in double overtime at North Stadium in a 2-1 (2OT) victory.
"It honestly wasn't a great touch but it happened to get past the keeper," said sophomore Cooper Stephens, who scored the game-winning goal.
Broomfield took a 1-0 lead early in the second half before Kevin Aguirre put past the equalizer on a header.
Legacy improves to 3-1 on the season and will next face top-ranked Boulder on the road Saturday night.
Broomfield falls to 2-2-1 and will look to bounce back at home against Monarch Saturday morning.
