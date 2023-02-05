Legacy girls soccer deals Fossil Ridge first loss

The Lightning defeated the Sabercats 4-3 on Tuesday night.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Fossil Ridge girls soccer team is undefeated no more.

The Sabercats, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, were dealt their first defeat of the season by No. 4 Legacy 4-3 on Tuesday night at North Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Kendall Rippley, Katie Beaver, Makayla Martinez and Katie Beaver scored goals for the Lightning.

The Sabercats had goals from Amy Smith, McKenna Garrett and Lily Wale. Fossil Ridge falls to 13-1 overall on the season, while Legacy improves to 11-2-1.

