Legacy's Zach Nickell named Athlete of the Week

Nickell scored the game-winning goal as No. 1 Legacy boys soccer beat No. 2 Boulder last week.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has yet another new owner.

Zach Nickell of Legacy boys soccer was named the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Nickell scored the game-winning goal as No. 1 Legacy boys soccer beat No. 2 Boulder last week. His tally with just under 10 minutes to go in the game gave the Lightning a 2-1 win and improved their record to 9-0.

Legacy fell to Fort Collins in 2OT on Tuesday, but still looks like a prime contender to win a state title this season.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

