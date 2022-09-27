No. 3 Legend takes down No. 2 Chaparral in big 5A volleyball matchup

PARKER, Colo. — Two of the top girls volleyball teams in Class 5A met Tuesday night in a crosstown clash.
Legend, the No. 3 team in this week's CHSAA rankings, hosted No. 2 Chaparral looking to avenge a loss to the Wolverines earlier this season.
The Titans got what they were looking for with a 3-1 victory, taking down Chaparral in four sets in their home gym.
Legend has won seven matches in a row and improves to 14-3 overall on the season. Chaparral falls to 11-3.
