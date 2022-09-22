x
Legend's Lexi Craig wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

Craig was surprised by Scotty Gange and dozens of classmates!

DENVER — Lexi Craig just did two things never been done before at Legend high school. 

One, win a 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week.

Two, launch a homerun that hit the Titans scoreboard! 

The shot was estimated to be over 260 feet and helped Legend earn a 16-0 victory. 

Scotty Gagne surprised the softball star Wednesday morning while she was practicing with her team along with the entire football team and cheer and poms squad to surprise her with the honor. 

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com

  • Facebook: @9newssports

  • Instagram: @9sportsco

  • Twitter: @9Preps

