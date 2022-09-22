Legend's Lexi Craig wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

Craig was surprised by Scotty Gange and dozens of classmates!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Lexi Craig just did two things never been done before at Legend high school.

One, win a 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week.

Two, launch a homerun that hit the Titans scoreboard!

The shot was estimated to be over 260 feet and helped Legend earn a 16-0 victory.

Scotty Gagne surprised the softball star Wednesday morning while she was practicing with her team along with the entire football team and cheer and poms squad to surprise her with the honor.

This is the best showing a Swag Chain surprise has ever had. :)



Congratulations to Lexi Craig, the softball star from Legend, for winning our athlete of the week award! 🥇



We surprised her this morning along with the Titan football and softball team 😎☝️ #9sports pic.twitter.com/8x1smdShen — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 21, 2022

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n