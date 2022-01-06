Lehigh goes back-to-back, Valor Christian wins the 5A team title at state girls golf championships

Loveland's Katelyn Lehigh won her 2nd straight championship

Example video title will go here for this video

LOVELAND, Colo. — If Loveland’s Katelyn Lehigh didn’t do enough last year to prove herself as Colorado’s greatest girls prep golfer, there is no denying it now.

The recent graduate shot a 69 to come back from down three strokes to win her 2nd straight 5A individual state championship.

“Somehow it’s even better, if you were to ask me last year I would have said it couldn’t get any better than this but here we are and I don’t have words again,” she said with a chuckle.

Katelyn’s older sister Lauren won state in 2018 and 2019. Making this four straight years a Lehigh has won the championship. Apparently, Lehigh’s don’t Lose.

Valor Christian won the team championship, their first in program history. Their team score of 469 was eight strokes ahead of the next best team.

